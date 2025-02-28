Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a heated exchange at the White House on Friday while discussing a Ukraine-Russia peace deal and a resource-sharing agreement. Trump issued an ultimatum, telling Zelenskyy, “Make a deal or we are out.” He acknowledged Ukraine’s bravery but warned, “If we’re out, you’ll fight it out.” Zelenskyy appeared unmoved, prompting Trump to accuse him of being ungrateful, saying, “You’re not acting at all thankful.” The confrontation raised uncertainty over US support for Ukraine, with Trump adding, “It’s going to be very hard to do business like this.” The tense meeting has sparked global concerns over Ukraine’s future. 'Did I say that?': Donald Trump Declines To Say if He Will Apologise to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for Calling Him ‘Dictator’.

Zelenskyy, Trump Clash Over Ukraine Peace Deal at White House Meeting

President Donald Trump to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “You either make a deal, or we are out…” pic.twitter.com/FjB4DrCvCy — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 28, 2025

