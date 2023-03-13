Mask-free Monday has made a comeback in Japan after the government eased COVID-19 guidelines. According to a report in Reuters, smiles and screams at Tokyo Disneyland were obvious after the Japanese government relaxed face mask norms that defined the three-year COVID-19 pandemic in the country. As per the report, Disney park operator Oriental Land Co, East Japan Railway Co, and cinema operator Toho Co are among the few major companies that have allowed patrons to go maskless starting Monday after the government revised COVID-19 guidelines last month. COVID-19 Kills Two Lions at Adventure World Zoo in Japan's Shirahama, Eight Other Lions Recovering From Infection.

Japanese Government Eases COVID-19 Guidelines

Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases COVID guidelines https://t.co/BUnIMe0s1a pic.twitter.com/CFOIgAw82e — Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2023

