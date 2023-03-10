Adventure World, a theme park and zoo in Japan, today said that two lions that contracted COVID-19 have died. The eight other lions at the facility showed symptoms such as coughing, but are said to be recovering now. This is believed to be the first case of infection among zoo animals in Japan. Coronavirus in Animals: SARS-CoV-2 Spreads Like Any Other Virus Among White-Tailed Deer, Other Wild Animals in US.

COVID-19 Kills Lions in Japan:

