In a shocking incident, a Russian fighter plane on Monday crashed in residential area of Yeysk. The military plane crashed in the residential area of southern town of Yeysk in Russia. In a video doing rounds on social media, flames can be seen pouring from tower block. The Defence Ministry said that one of the engines of a Su-34 bomber caught fire while it was on a training flight. The Russian Defence Ministry further said that both pilots of the fighter aircraft managed to escape before the crash. Also Read | US Plane Crash: At Least 2 of the 3 Occupants Killed After Two Small Planes Collide Mid-Air in California.

Military Plane Crashes in Russia

Military plane crashes in residential area of southern Russian town of Yeysk, with footage showing flames pouring from tower block https://t.co/xbGmUZXgGG — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 17, 2022

Watch: Flames Erupting After Plane Crash

WATCH: Large fire after military plane crashes into apartment building in western Russia pic.twitter.com/lcblao98LS — BNO News (@BNONews) October 17, 2022

