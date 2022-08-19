In a shocking incident, a mid-air collision took place between two small aircraft in California, United States, which resulted in multiple casualties. A video of the crash has now gone viral on social media. According to reports, at least two of the three occupants were killed in the crash. The incident took place in the city of Watsonville after two planes attempted to land at the local airport.

Check Tweet:

Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport. At least two of the three occupants were killed.#planecrash #California pic.twitter.com/rrUJPaXuZq — Ajeet Kumar (@Ajeet1994) August 19, 2022

