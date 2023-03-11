Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was shut down by US regulators shaking global markets. Amid the chaos, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan posted on Twitter and said that social media giant can buy SVB and make it a digital bank. Responding to the tweet, Elon Musk replied “I’m open to the idea.” Silicon Valley Bank Shut Down by US Regulator After Stock Crashes 85%, Second Biggest Lender Failure in US History.

Twitter to Buy SVB?

I’m open to the idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

