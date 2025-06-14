At least three people were shot early Saturday, June 14, at the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, Minnesota in the US, according to preliminary reports. The suspect, believed to be impersonating a police officer, remains at large. One of the shootings occurred around 2 am at the residence of State Senator John Hoffman, a Democrat serving since 2013. Two individuals were shot at Hoffman’s home, though their identities have not yet been confirmed. US Mass Shooting: 5 Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at Florida State University; Suspect Reportedly in Custody (Watch Videos).

Minnesota Shooting

