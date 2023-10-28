Fire broke out in an old building on Notre Dame street in Montreal. Photos and videos posted on social media showed terrifying visuals as large flames and black smoke burst from the top of the building with fire crews dousing the roof with water. The cause of the incident is unclear. There are no immediate reports of casualties or the fire spreading to other nearby buildings. Russia Factory Fire Videos: Thick Grey Smoke Covers Skies in Samara City, Shocking Visuals Emerge.

Montreal Fire

More video from that massive fire that’s raging right now in a building on Notre Dame near McGill in downtown #Montreal pic.twitter.com/IHP7SRf2D4 — David Storey (@davidstoreytv) October 28, 2023

More firefighters arriving on the scene in downtown #Montreal - sounds like the roof had collapsed and there is a cloud of smoke hanging over the Quebecor building downtown. pic.twitter.com/OxJyoa96zn — David Storey (@davidstoreytv) October 28, 2023

Alarme incendie générale à Montréal en raison de l’incendie d’un édifice patrimonial vacant à l’intersection Notre-Dame et Gauvin. L’édifice était en vente depuis quelques temps. #polMtl #Montreal pic.twitter.com/DpBgq3JSTS — René Saint-Louis (@ReneSaintLouis) October 28, 2023

