Several gunmen opened fire inside the Moscow Concert Hall in Russia on Friday evening, leaving many fearing death. The heavy firing occurred in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Russia's Kransogorsk. Russian state RIA Novosti news agency said at least three people in combat attire fired weapons. Videos from the location show chaos after the Moscow concert hall shooting incident. Russia Shooting: Girl Student Opens Fire at School, Kills Classmate, Injures Five Before Killing Self in Bryansk (Watch Videos).

Moscow Concert Hall Shooting

BREAKING - Multiple fatalities reported after shooting in a Moscow concert hall in Russia, concert hall reportedly on fire https://t.co/Bc2Ny0h1E2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 22, 2024

Multiple Deaths Feared

BREAKING: Heavy shooting reported at entertainment venue in Kransogorsk northwest of Moscow in Russia pic.twitter.com/uSAZnDV3Ni — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 22, 2024

