A group of protestors gathered at a primary entrance to the Walt Disney World Resort property in Central Florida. Some demonstrators in the crowd displayed flags adorned with the swastika, a symbol historically associated with the Nazi Party and also used by neo-Nazi groups on Saturday in Orlando. Alongside, protesters held signs and flags expressing support for Governor Ron DeSantis' recently announced run for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination. Roger Waters Performs Minus Nazi-style Uniform in Frankfurt.

Protesters with Nazi Flags:

Protesters with Nazi flags outside Disney World, in Orlando, Florida.pic.twitter.com/nVueL1zrXV — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 10, 2023

'DeSantis 2024':

Two dozen white supremacists are outside the main Disney World entrance in Orlando right now, marching with signs featuring Gov DeSantis’s face, swastikas, the n-word and homophobic slurs. This is the 2023 Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/ISh5dkDGYe — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 10, 2023

