An old of UK Conservative Party staff drinking and dancing during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown period has emerged on social media. The 45-second video clips show staff members of the UK Conservative Party drinking, dancing and mocking lockdown laws during coronavirus restrictions. The incident is said to have taken place during the coronavirus-forced lockdown period in the United Kingdom. However, the footage of UK Conservative Party staff mocking the lockdown laws has come to light now. Boris Johnson Resigns as UK MP with Immediate Effect over Partygate Report.

UK Conservative Party Staff Mock Lockdown Laws

Footage emerges showing UK Conservative Party staff drinking, dancing and mocking lockdown laws during coronavirus restrictions.pic.twitter.com/6jZ4rqr8q7 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 17, 2023

Unseen Footage Shows Staff Boozing, Dancing and Mocking Lockdown Laws

Tories face new Partygate police probe as previously unseen footage shows staff boozing, dancing and mocking lockdown laws at height of Covid. At least 24 revellers include two named on Johnson’s controversial resignation honours list. From @DailyMirror https://t.co/2Ij1zHpghT pic.twitter.com/l0kTfnQnVV — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) June 17, 2023

