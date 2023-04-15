New Zealand Police have arrested Baltej Singh, nephew of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s killer Satwant Singh, on charges of drug peddling. Baltej was highly active in a Khalistani network by facilitating violent events and other propaganda activities with the help of illicit drug funds. He now remains in the custody of the New Zealand police. Indian Embassy in Kathmandu Claims Amritpal Singh Hiding in Nepal, Says Report.

Baltej Singh Arrested

Police authorities in New Zealand's Auckland busted a drug racket, following a raid at a local property in Manukau. Substantial amounts of methamphetamine concealed in beer cans were recovered in the raid. The investigation led to the arrest of Baltej Singh, who is a nephew of… — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

