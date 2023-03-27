Kathmandu, March 27: The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has claimed that absconding pro-Khalistan radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh is currently hiding in Nepal and requested the Himalayan nation's government agencies to arrest him if he tries to flee. The Mission made the claim in a letter to the Department of Consular Services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 25.

"The esteemed Ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using an Indian passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission," reads a copy of the letter obtained by The Kathmandu Post. Video of Waris Punjab De Head Amritpal Singh Escaping Arrest Near Jalandhar Goes Viral.

The letter and Singh's personal details have been circulated to all the concerned agencies from hotels to airlines, multiple sources told The Kathmandu Post. Singh is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities. The development comes amid a massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab. Amritpal Singh To Be Arrested Any Moment, Punjab Police on High Alert.

Amritpal Singh, against whom the National Security Act has been invoked and a non-bailable warrant issued, has been on the run despite the massive manhunt launched to nab him since March 18. The self-styled preacher had returned from Dubai last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2023 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).