Halifax, in Canada's Nova Scotia, declared a local emergency late on Sunday after a wildfire caused evacuations and power outages, with authorities shutting several schools in the affected area. According to the reports, the local municipal corporation has set up temporary accommodations for people due to the Nova Scotia fire. Multiple videos emerged on social media that showed the horrors of the wildfires. Nova Scotia Fire Videos: Thousands Evacuated, Houses Damaged As Massive Wildfires Ravage Through Canadian Province.

Nova Scotia Fire Update:

Nova Scotia Fire Video:

