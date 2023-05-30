A terrifying wildfire has emerged in Canada's Nova Scotia area. The fire has already destroyed many houses, and thousands of residents were forced to evacuate Halifax, the largest city in the province of Nova Scotia. A state of emergency was declared late Sunday, which had forced the residents of the area to quickly relocate amidst the terrifying wildfire. The fire took place in the northwestern area of the city. Nova Scotia Wildfires Update: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Terms Wildfire Situation in Halifax 'Incredibly Serious', Says Ready To Provide Any Support and Assistance.

Watch the Nova Scotia Wildfire Video Here:

 

Terrifying Wildfire Video:

 

Nova Scotia Wildfire:

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)