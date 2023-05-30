A terrifying wildfire has emerged in Canada's Nova Scotia area. The fire has already destroyed many houses, and thousands of residents were forced to evacuate Halifax, the largest city in the province of Nova Scotia. A state of emergency was declared late Sunday, which had forced the residents of the area to quickly relocate amidst the terrifying wildfire. The fire took place in the northwestern area of the city. Nova Scotia Wildfires Update: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Terms Wildfire Situation in Halifax 'Incredibly Serious', Says Ready To Provide Any Support and Assistance.

Watch the Nova Scotia Wildfire Video Here:

INCENDIOS | #Canadá Tan cercano al Polo Norte y sufre de terribles incendios forestales. Miles de familias abandonado sus hogares en #NovaScotia y #Halifax ante el avance del fuego. La grabación al cruzar en medio de un incendio es aterrador.#CambioClimático #WildFire #Incendio pic.twitter.com/iP3NyfaFHo — Las pláticas del AVE ⭐ (@PlatiquemosAve) May 30, 2023

Terrifying Wildfire Video:

🇨🇦Footage from #Canadian Nova Scotia, where wildfires are raging. More than 16,000 people have already been evacuated from the provincial capital, the city of Halifax. #NovaScotia #Canada #forest pic.twitter.com/WedfQM6tX1 — Breaking news Ukraine, the world.Stop war (@Andreynowar) May 30, 2023

Nova Scotia Wildfire:

Canada: Folks evacuating Tantallon, Nova Scotia. It’s being reported that this fire has the largest resource response in Province history. #canada #novascotia #wildfire pic.twitter.com/4fLBFgWNar — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) May 28, 2023

