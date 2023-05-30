Taking to Twitter, Canada PM Justin Trudeau on Tuesday wildfire situation in Nova Scotia is 'incredibly serious'. "We’re keeping everyone affected in our thoughts, and we’re thanking those who are working hard to keep people safe", he added. As one of hundreds of wildfires sweeping throughout the nation threatened the city of Halifax, more than 16,000 people were forced to leave their homes in Canada's eastern province of Nova Scotia, according to officials. Nova Scotia Fire Videos: Thousands Evacuated, Houses Damaged As Massive Wildfires Ravage Through Canadian Province.

Justin Trudeau Terms Wildfire in Nova Scotia ‘Incredibly Serious’

The wildfire situation in Nova Scotia is incredibly serious – and we stand ready to provide any federal support and assistance needed. We’re keeping everyone affected in our thoughts, and we’re thanking those who are working hard to keep people safe. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 29, 2023

