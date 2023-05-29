A video showing the horrific scenes of raging fire from Tantallon in Canada's Nova Scotia has gone viral on social media. The 20-second video clip shows the raging fire engulfing homes and continuing to spread like wildfire. Earlier in the day, several homes in the Tantallon neighbourhood of Halifax, Nova Scotia were destroyed in a fast-moving fire. As per reports, the eastern Canadian city of Halifax has declared a state of local emergency after a wildfire caused evacuations and power outages. Nova Scotia Blaze: Fast Moving Fire Destroys Several Homes in Tantallon Neighborhood of Halifax (Watch Video).

Horrific Scenes of Raging Fire From Tantallon

WATCH 🚨 Horrific scenes of raging fire from Tantallon, Nova Scotia in Canada pic.twitter.com/mLRB3oVd6S — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 29, 2023

