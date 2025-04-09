Brent Crude oil prices have dropped below USD 60 per barrel for the first time in four years, marking a significant decline in global oil markets. Commodity market experts suggest that the recent crash in crude oil prices is driven by demand concerns, exacerbated by the escalating tariff war between the US and China, alongside rate cuts announced by Saudi Arabia. They predict that crude oil prices could remain under pressure, potentially dipping to USD 52 per barrel. In the Indian domestic market, experts forecast that prices could test the INR 5,025 per barrel level on MCX. Donald Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Take Effect Undeterred by Negotiations Between US and Affected Countries, India Among Nations Hit the Hardest.

Brent Crude Oil Plunges Below USD 60 for 1st Time in 4 Years

BREAKING: Brent crude oil down 4.8%, falls below $60 for first time in over four years. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 9, 2025

