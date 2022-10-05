Over three-quarters of Americans think the United States should pursue negotiations to prevent Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon, according to a survey taken by the nonpartisan Eurasia Group Foundation https://t.co/QY9RY9jAh1— Reuters (@Reuters) October 5, 2022

