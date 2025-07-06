The Indian government has restricted access to the official X account of Reuters (@Reuters), reportedly over the news agency’s alleged publication of a fake Chinese statement related to Tibet. The handle was inaccessible in India as of 11:05 am on Sunday. Reuters, which has not yet responded publicly, operates globally with over 2,600 journalists. Its @ReutersWorld account also appeared blocked within the country. Pakistani Celebrities’ Social Media Accounts Blocked Again After Reports of Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar and Danish Taimoor’s Profiles Accessible in India.

Reuters X Account Blocked in India

Blocked! @Reuters peddled #US propaganda claiming #China told #India to stay out of Tibetan affairs. No such statement exists on China's MFA site. Worse, #Reuters ignored India's official response: we don’t interfere in religious matters of any faith. Journalism or agenda? pic.twitter.com/jnk6d9FMm1 — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) July 6, 2025

