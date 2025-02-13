Elon Musk attacked the UK's news agency company Reuters on his platform X by calling it a total scam. The tech billionaire posted on X, "Reuters was paid millions of dollars by the US government for "large scale social deception". That is literally what it says on the purchase order! They're a total scam. Just wow." This was a response to an X post by Mario Nawfal saying the DOD paid Reuters USD 9 million for a "social engineering" program. Nawfal said that the payment was made by the US Department of Defence between 2018 to 2022. Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: OpenAI Raises Concerns Over Rationale Behind Musk’s USD 97.4 Billion Takeover Bid Amid War of Words on X.

Elon Musk Slammed Reuters, Called UK's News Agency "Total Scam"

Reuters was paid millions of dollars by the US government for “large scale social deception”. That is literally what it says on the purchase order! They’re a total scam. Just wow. https://t.co/GGxoVQSwN8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2025

