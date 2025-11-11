A massive explosion took place in Pakistan today, November 11. According to news agency Insider Paper, the explosion occurred near the District Court in Islamabad. It is reported that multiple people were injured in the blast. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. A video showing the explosion near the District Court in Islamabad has also surfaced online. Pakistan Blast: 5 Killed, 3 Injured in Explosion at Taxi Stand in Chaman in Balochistan Province.

Massive Explosion Near District Court in Islamabad

BREAKING 🚨 Multiple people injured after massive blast / explosion near District Court in Islamabad, Pakistan pic.twitter.com/JGni06hFSi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)