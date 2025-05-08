In a historic moment, white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney, signalling the election of a new Pope and the successor of Pope Francis. After several rounds of voting, 133 Cardinal electors gathered at the Vatican have successfully chosen the next leader of the Catholic Church. The new pontiff will soon appear at the central window of St. Peter's Basilica, where his identity will be revealed to the world. The conclave, which restricts cardinals from leaving or contacting the outside world, had previously seen inconclusive votes signalled by black smoke. The election marks a significant event for the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. Papal Conclave 2025: Vatican’s Sistine Chapel Sends Out Black Smoke on Day 2 As 133 Cardinal Electors Struggle To Choose New Pope (See Pic and Video).

