For the second consecutive day on May 8, black smoke poured from the chimney of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, signalling that the 133 cardinal electors had failed to elect a new pope. Thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, anxiously awaiting the outcome of the conclave’s secret voting. The conclave, which convenes following a papal vacancy, has yet to reach a decision as cardinals continue their deliberations to choose Pope Francis' successor. Black smoke traditionally indicates that no consensus has been reached, while white smoke would signal the election of a new pope. Papal Conclave 2025: Black Smoke Pours From Sistine Chapel Chimney Signalling No New Pope Elected As 133 Cardinals Open Meet To Appoint Pope Francis’ Successor (See Pics and Video).

Black Smoke Again

BREAKING - Black smoke at the Vatican, no pope elected for second day pic.twitter.com/AFfJLrCGFV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 8, 2025

Vatican’s Sistine Chapel Sends Out Black Smoke on Day 2

🚨🇻🇦 BREAKING: NO NEW POPE YET — BLACK SMOKE = TRY AGAIN THIS AFTERNOON Black smoke puffed out of the Sistine Chapel chimney again after today’s vote, which basically means: no pope yet. Source: Vatican Media, CNN https://t.co/eZn6WmZ7oY pic.twitter.com/F0mb56wYEM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 8, 2025

