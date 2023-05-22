A massive fire engulfed Manila's historic post office building, causing minor injuries to seven persons and completely destroying the nearly century-old landmark. The fire, which started in the basement of the five-story neoclassical structure, was finally brought under control after more than seven hours. Firefighters and authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. Russia Fire: Fuel Depot in Volna Goes Up in Flames, Video of Smoke Clouds Covering Night Sky Goes Viral.

Philippines Post Office Fire Video:

Aftermath of Fire:

Aftermath Video- A massive #fire broke out at Manila’s historical Central Post Office late on Sunday (May 21) night and lasted over seven hours.#manilapostoffice #Philippines pic.twitter.com/9PRMOFMFBD — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) May 22, 2023

