A fuel depot in Russia's Volna caught a major fire on Tuesday night. The reason behind the blaze is unknown. The depot is located near the Crimean bridge. "A tank with petroleum products caught fire in Volna village of Temryuksky district. The fire has been assigned the highest level of severity," Krasnodar Krai governor Veniamin Kondratyev said. The firefighters are working to contain the blaze and make sure it does not spread further. Russia Train Derails: Freight Train Derails After Hitting 'Explosive Device' Near Ukraine (Watch Video).

Fuel Depot in Volna Goes Up in Flames:

WATCH: Fuel depot on fire in Volna, Russia near the Crimean bridge. Cause unknown pic.twitter.com/vBG9m3o6Rw — BNO News (@BNONews) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)