Five people are dead after a small private jet crashed in woods and burned near a small airport in rural Virginia in the US. The twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 went down amid trees along an airport road in Hot Springs, killing the pilot and three other adults along with a child, Virginia State Police said in a statement. The report said that the plane caught fire upon impact. More details are awaited. US Plane Crash Caught on Camera: Small Plane Crashes Near I-40 in Tennessee’s Nashville Region Killing Multiple People (Watch Video).

Plane Crash in Virginia

BREAKING: Business jet crashes near Bath County, Virginia airport, killing all 5 people on board, police say pic.twitter.com/HdWJax9r0z — BNO News (@BNONews) March 10, 2024

