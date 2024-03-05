According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a small plane crashed on the side of I-40 in West Nashville, Tennessee in United States, resulting in several fatalities. The Metro Nashville Airport Authority states that the jet took off from neighbouring John Tune Airport on Tuesday, March 5, and then at roughly 7:44 pm, it crashed behind the Nashville West Shopping Centre. Following the plane accident, the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported that a portion of the road was closed and that eastbound traffic was being rerouted to Charlotte Pike. Plane Crash in US: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Parking Lot of Shopping Centre in Plano, Several Cars on Fire Due to Crash (Watch Videos).

US Plane Crash Caught on Camera

JUST IN: Small plane crashes along I-40 in Nashville, Tennessee, killing 'multiple' people pic.twitter.com/1i1tfB5xl2 — BNO News (@BNONews) March 5, 2024

BREAKING: A single-engine airplane has crashed off the eastbound lanes of I-40 just past the Charlotte Pk exit. Several persons on board are deceased. Work continues to determine from where the plane originated. pic.twitter.com/6tyBa3UCpB — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 5, 2024

