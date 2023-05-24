Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday shared a few pictures of his meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Sydney. Taking to social media, Anthony Albanese in a tweet said that Australia and India are working more closely together to boost renewable energy in both countries. "Our two countries already have such a strong friendship & our Indian-Australian community has contributed so much. Together with PM Modi, we’re making the ties between India & Australia even stronger," he said. PM Modi Australia Visit: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Announces to Establish New Consulate General in Bengaluru.

