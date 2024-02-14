Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered flower petals at the feet of Lord Swaminarayan on the premises of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. PM Narendra Modi will shortly inaugurate the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The iconic stone temple is located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. BAPS Hindu Mandir: Grand Inauguration of Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi Draws Massive Crowds Amid 'PM Narendra Modi' Chants.

PM Narendra Modi Offers Flower Petals at the Feet of Lord Swaminarayan

VIDEO | PM Modi offers flower petals at the feet of Lord Swaminarayan in the premises of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. #BAPSHinduMandir pic.twitter.com/nxY6wTmiHu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2024

