A man driving a U-Haul truck injured at least eight people after he deliberately hit them, the police said. A video shows the truck tearing through Brooklyn’s bustling Bay Ridge neighborhood, hitting people at several points along the way before veering on and off a highway as police chased him. The man was later arrested after police managed to pin the careening vehicle against a building after a long chase. Australia Removes 'Made in China' Cameras From Politicians' Offices After US and Britain Stopped Installing Chinese-Made Cameras at Sensitive Sites.

U-Haul Truck Driver Injures Several People in New York:

Police in New York City have arrested a U-Haul truck driver accused of deliberately plowing into pedestrians, injuring at least eight people before officers chased him down and stopped the vehicle https://t.co/Hvt51HEI5Opic.twitter.com/QlJ0uOBPTo — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2023

