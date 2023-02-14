Australia has removed Chinese-made cameras from all its politicians' offices. According to a report in AFP, a similar move has been made in the United States and Britain, which have taken measures to stop government departments installing Chinese-made cameras at sensitive sites. The news of countries removing Chinese-made CCTV cameras comes amid China-US dispute over spy balloons. Chinese Spy Balloon: Taiwan Says It Has Not Spotted Any Chinese Surveillance Balloons Amid China-US Dispute Over Spy Balloons.

Australia Removes Chinese-Made Cameras From Politicians’ Offices

