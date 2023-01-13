Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on January 12. She was 54. Reportedly, she suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. Check out her family's statement below. Lisa Marie Presley, Song-Writer And Daughter Of Elvis Presley, Dies At 54.

RIP Lisa Marie Presley:

Priscilla Presley: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss." — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 13, 2023

