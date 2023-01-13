Lisa Maria Presley, the singer-songwriter and the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after being rushed to a Los-Angeles area hospital for cardiac arrest. Later, her 77-year-old mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the news in a post on Instagram about her daughter's sudden demise. The Musician appeared with her mother the Golden Globes 2023 awards ceremony in Los Angeles two days before she was hospitalised.

Check The Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)