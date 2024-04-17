On April 17th, Indonesia's Ruang Volcano erupted in North Sulawesi, unleashing moderate to strong pressure and propelling ash and smoke up to 800 meters above the crater. The eruption follows the volcano's alert level escalation to level 3 the previous day. Reportedly, local authorities had initiated evacuation procedures for residents within the restricted zone before the eruption. Mount Merapi Erupts in Indonesia, Unleashes Lava and Clouds of Hot Ash; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Ruang Volcano Erupts

BREAKING - Ruang volcano erupts in Indonesia, lava flows, hundreds evacuated pic.twitter.com/bpjpmXoz3Z — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 17, 2024

Visual Aktivitas G. Ruang Malam hari ini. Teramati erupsi dengan bertekanan sedang hingga kuat dengan intensitas dan tinggi lk 800 meter di atas puncak kawah. https://t.co/o7bU75QoVA pic.twitter.com/OvegUHILBJ — INFOMITIGASI (@infomitigasi) April 17, 2024

Videos Capture Eruption of Ruang Volcano

❗🌋🇮🇩 - Eruption at Ruang volcano in North Sulawesi, Indonesia today 17th April. The alert level of the volcano was raised to level 3 yesterday. According to local news reports evacuation of people from the restriction zone was initiated before the onset of the eruption. pic.twitter.com/FA2mKzezbn — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) April 17, 2024

