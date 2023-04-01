Multiple victims were reported on Friday evening after a roof structure collapsed during an American death metal band Morbid Angel concert at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois. A video from the spot is seen that people screaming for help as others tried to reach victims as a large portion of the marquee collapsed to the ground. Earthquake in United States: 4.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Southern California.

Check More Details Below:

Roof collapses during concert by Morbid Angel at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois. Reports of multiple victims — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 1, 2023

Video From the Scene:

WATCH: Roof collapses during Morbid Angel concert in Belvidere, Illinois. Reports of multiple victims pic.twitter.com/iDGF09NA4A — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 1, 2023

