An earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes hit Southern California in the United States, according to a report by The Spectator Index. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a quake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale shook Southern California, about 50 miles northeast of San Diego. There have been no reports of any casualties so far. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Hits Southern California, No Casualty Reported.

Quake Hits Southern California

BREAKING: 4.5 magnitude quake in Southern California — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)