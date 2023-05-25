Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said that Russia has started moving its nuclear weapons to its Country. Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the move in March 2023. Reacting to the opposition leader of Belarus Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said that the Belarus regime has signed an agreement with Russia on the deployment of nuclear weapons. It would not only endanger the lives of Belarusians but also create a new threat against Ukraine & all of Europe. Russia To Station Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia Has Begun Moving Nuclear Weapons to Belarus, Says Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

#UPDATE Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Russia had begun moving nuclear weapons to its ally Belarus, after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced plans to transfer them in March. pic.twitter.com/BpEGkbQ4N5 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 25, 2023

Russia Begins Moving Nuclear Weapons to Belarus

JUST IN - Russia has begun moving nuclear weapons to Belarus — Lukashenko — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)