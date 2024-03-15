In a shocking incident, an unknown individual desecrated the grave of President Vladimir Putin's parents at the Serafimovsky cemetery in St Petersburg by urinating on it. The disturbing act was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. However, the authenticity of the video and the nature of the liquid used remain unconfirmed. This disturbing act comes amid Russia's presidential election, where Putin is expected to secure another six years in power despite lacking credible opposition. Russia Presidential Elections 2024: Woman Sets Voting Booth on Fire in Moscow, Video Goes Viral.

President Vladimir Putin's Parents' Grave Desecrated

Unknown Individual Urinates on President Vladimir Putin's Parents' Grave

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)