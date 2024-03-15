On the first day of the presidential elections in Russia, chaos erupted in Moscow as an elderly woman was detained for setting fire to a voting booth. The incident, captured in a viral video, showed police officers apprehending the woman while she seemingly filmed the blaze on her phone. Reportedly, Moscow's Central Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal investigation into the arson. Russia Presidential Elections 2024: Voting Beings as Vladimir Putin Prepares for Fifth Term, Polling Stations Open Door in Far East.

In Moscow, a woman set fire to a voting booth at a polling station The woman was detained. The Moscow City Election Commission told RIA Novosti that after the fire, “work continues as usual.” Video: telegram channel “Moscow with a twinkle” https://t.co/D3x2uVCWJ0 — Stephen Mitchell (@Mitchkew) March 15, 2024

Russians also set fire to a voting booth in Moscow pic.twitter.com/pvfN4mWjJg — Devana 🇺🇦 (@DevanaUkraine) March 15, 2024

BREAKING: Woman sets fire to voting booth in Moscow on the first day of presidential elections in Russia pic.twitter.com/1a6BQBL9It — Eatlovepray2 (@Eatlovepray22) March 15, 2024

