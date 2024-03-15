On the first day of the presidential elections in Russia, chaos erupted in Moscow as an elderly woman was detained for setting fire to a voting booth. The incident, captured in a viral video, showed police officers apprehending the woman while she seemingly filmed the blaze on her phone. Reportedly, Moscow's Central Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal investigation into the arson. Russia Presidential Elections 2024: Voting Beings as Vladimir Putin Prepares for Fifth Term, Polling Stations Open Door in Far East.

