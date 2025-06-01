Ukraine on Sunday, June 1, launched a massive drone attack on Russia, targeting its two air bases in Irkutsk and Murmansk respectively. The two airbases, namely Belaya in Irkutsk and Olenegorsk in Murmansk, are reportedly situated deep inside Russia. Reportedly, the Belaya base, home to strategic bombers, was struck by dozens of drones, igniting multiple fires and damaging several aircraft. Videos circulating online show explosions and plumes of smoke rising from the targeted areas. Similar attacks using FPV drones were reported at the Olenegorsk base in Murmansk. Russian media claim the drones were launched from a truck near Murmansk, with the operator reportedly detained. 'Lots of Really Bad Things Would Have Already Happened to Russia': US President Donald Trump Says Vladimir Putin Is Playing With Fire As Russia Launches Attack on Ukraine.

