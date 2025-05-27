Today, May 27, US President Donald Trump rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin for stalling efforts to finalise a peace agreement with Ukraine. In a post on TruthSocial, Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin is playing with fire. "What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD," his post read. Trump's comments come after Russia launched an attack against Ukraine. Meanwhile, a local official said that Russian forces have taken four border villages in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region. ‘Vladimir Putin Has Gone Absolutely CRAZY’ Says US President Donald Trump After Russia Pounds Ukraine for 3rd Straight Night.

Donald Trump Says Putin Is Playing With Fire

JUST IN - Trump on Putin: "He's playing with fire!" pic.twitter.com/4jKy2KNSKJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 27, 2025

'Lots of Really Bad Things Would Have Already Happened to Russia'

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 05.27.25 11:44 AM EST What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire! — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 27, 2025

