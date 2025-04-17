Moscow, April 17: President Vladimir Putin has thanked Palestinian group Hamas for releasing three Russian hostages captivated during the October 2023 attack on Israel. Putin welcomed Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov and two of his family members released from Gaza captivity at the Kremlin late on Wednesday night, Interfax agency said. Trufanov was released this February. “The fact that you are now free is a result of Russia's many years of stable relations with the Palestinian people, with the representatives of different organisations,” Putin was quoted as saying by Interfax. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Attacks More Than 90 Terror Targets Across Gaza in Last 48 Hours.

"Here we have to offer a word of gratitude to the leadership and to the political wing of Hamas for a gesture made to us in carrying out this humanitarian act," Putin said at the meeting with freed hostages at which prominent Russian Jewish leaders, including Chief Rabbi Berl Lazer, were also present. At least 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken as hostages on October 7, 2023 when Hamas attacked Israel. More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's retaliatory attacks since then.

Trufanov, his mother Elena Trufanova, grandmother Irina Tatti, and fiancee Sapir Cohen were kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip, Interfax said, adding, the head of the family, Vitaly Trufanov, was killed in the attack. Elena, Irina, and Cohen were released in a hostage exchange 53 days later. Alexander Trufanov spent about 500 days in captivity and was released on February 15, 2025 as part of a ceasefire deal, it added. Many settlers have retained Russian citizenship in Israel. Putin promised to assist in the release of remaining hostages.