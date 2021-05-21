External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit US from May 24 to 28

EAM @DrSJaishankar will be visiting the U.S. from 24-28 May 2021. He is expected to meet UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in New York, & will hold discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State @SecBlinken in Washington DC, informs @MEAIndia https://t.co/qC906c3Txo — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 21, 2021

