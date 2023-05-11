Finland’s outgoing prime minister, Sanna Marin and her partner of nearly two decades, Markus Raikkonen, are getting a divorce after 19 years together. Marin and Raikkonen, who married in 2020, share a 5-year-old daughter. They tied the knot in 2020 when Marin as prime minister was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Marin, who was the world’s youngest prime minister when she was elected at age 34 in 2019, was forced to defend her work ethic last August when videos leaked of her partying raucously — including footage of her grinding against an unknown man. Finland Election Results 2023: PM Sanna Marin’s Social Democratic Party Defeated in Tight Parliamentary Polls, National Coalition Party-Led by Petteri Orpo Wins.

Sanna Marin Divorce

Finland PM Sanna Marin announces she is divorcing her husband after 19 years together https://t.co/uxxEnhNZAN pic.twitter.com/VO6HuD2w8N — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)