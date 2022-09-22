According to reports, Saudi Arabia has found new sites of gold and copper in the blessed city of Madinah. If reports are to be believed, the findings of gold and copper sites are expected to generate $533 million and raise around 4,000 jobs. The new sites of gold and copper will constitute a qualitative transfer to mining in the Kingdom. The news sites national discoveries were found by specialized Saudi cadres.

Sites for Gold and Copper in Blessed City of Madinah

Saudi Arabia has found new sites for gold and copper in the blessed city of Madinah The finds are expected to generate $533 million and generate around 4,000 jobs#Madinah #Saudi #Gold #News pic.twitter.com/BAF1wacAP2 — Islam Channel (@Islamchannel) September 19, 2022

New National Discoveries

اكتشافات وطنية جديده، بأيدي كوادر سعودية متخصصة، تضيفها #هيئة_المساحة_الجيولوجية_السعودية، الى قائمة اكتشافاتها خلال العام 2022 م، ستُشكل نقله نوعية للتعدين بالمملكة. pic.twitter.com/wbf0aINprr — هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية (@SgsOrgSa) September 15, 2022

