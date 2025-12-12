Two brothers recently reached the District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha seeking employment for themselves. Reason? It is reported that the two brothers, identified as Santosh Kumar and Naresh Kumar, who have completed BSc and 10th Class, respectively, are unable to find a job due to dwarfism. The two have been struggling to get jobs due to their short height. The duo met the District Magistrate with hopes of finding employment soon. It is learnt that Santosh is 27 years old, while Naresh is 21. The height of both brothers is said to be less than four feet. After the meeting, DM Nidhi Vats assured help to Santosh and Naaresh. Amroha Villagers Throw Grand Birthday Bash for Buffalo ‘Shera’; DJ, Dance, Cake and Selfies Make It a Festival-Like Celebration (Video).

Educated Brothers Struggle To Find Jobs Due to Their Short Height

यूपी – अमरोहा में संतोष BSC और नरेश 10वीं पास है। दोनों को कहीं नौकरी नहीं मिल पा रही। वजह उनका बौनापन है। दोनों भाई अब नौकरी की आस लेकर DM से मिले हैं। pic.twitter.com/DOKtKtrgym — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)