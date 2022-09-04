In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old Sikh priest was attacked on the streets of Britain's Manchester. The priest was left with serious brain injury. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera. The Greater Manchester Police released the CCTV footage of the incident to identify the accused. It can be seen in the footage, that the victim was attacked by a man, who after the assault fled the scene and left the Sikh priest unconscious on the streets in the middle of the road.

Horrific moment Sikh leader 'left for dead' after 'brushing past woman' in the Northern Quarter https://t.co/73Rb13puZZ pic.twitter.com/xhh2Ev2ake — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) September 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)