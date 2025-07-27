A woman had a narrow escape on Saturday evening, July 26, when her car was swallowed by a large water-filled sinkhole that suddenly opened near Tanjong Katong Road South in Singapore. The incident occurred around 5 PM near an active worksite managed by the Public Utilities Board (PUB). Shocking videos circulated on social media show the vehicle nearly submerged, with only its front visible above the water. The woman, who was alone in the car, was swiftly rescued by nearby workers. Site foreman Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah said he heard a loud noise before witnessing the road collapse, prompting him and his team to act immediately. Brazil Sinkhole Crisis: State of Emergency in Buriticupu After Massive Sinkholes Appear (Watch Videos).

Car Swallowed by Water-Filled Sinkhole in Singapore

CAR SWALLOWED BY SINKHOLE IN TANJONG KATONG ROAD SOUTH SINGAPORE. On July 26 at around 5:50 PM, a sudden sinkhole opened up along Tanjong Katong Road South, swallowing a black Mazda driven by a woman. pic.twitter.com/fApa8xkpzJ — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 27, 2025

Woman Rescued After Car Plunges Into Water-Filled Sinkhole in Singapore

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)