Authorities in Brazil's Buriticupu have declared a state of emergency after massive sinkholes emerged, endangering hundreds of homes. Several buildings have already been destroyed, and around 1,200 people in the town of 55,000 are at risk of losing their homes as the sinkholes continue to expand. Several videos have surfaced on social media, showing the extremity of the crisis. Brazil Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Falls Sick and Dies After Injecting Dead Butterfly's Mixture, Police Suspect Viral Challenge Behind Teenager's Mysterious Death.

Brazil Sinkhole Crisis

Buriticupu, a city in Brazil's Amazon, has declared a state of emergency as massive sinkholes threaten homes. Several buildings are destroyed, and 1,200 people face displacement.pic.twitter.com/VLdqPglsVj — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 22, 2025

State of Emergency in Buriticupu